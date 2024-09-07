City of Clarksville Announces DMV Closures in September

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is notifying residents of upcoming closures of DMV service windows on September 10th and 23rd. These temporary closures will allow for the installation of new equipment and staff training.

The specific hours of DMV service unavailability are as follows:

September 10th: City Hall: DMV services will be unavailable from 8:00am to 12:00pm. North Center: DMV services will be closed all day.

September 23rd: City Hall: DMV services will be closed all day.



These closures affect only DMV services. All other City Hall services will continue to operate as usual.