63.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 7, 2024
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville Announces DMV Closures in September
News

City of Clarksville Announces DMV Closures in September

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville City Hall
Clarksville City Hall

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is notifying residents of upcoming closures of DMV service windows on September 10th and 23rd. These temporary closures will allow for the installation of new equipment and staff training.

The specific hours of DMV service unavailability are as follows:

  • September 10th:
    • City Hall: DMV services will be unavailable from 8:00am to 12:00pm.
    • North Center: DMV services will be closed all day.
  • September 23rd:
    • City Hall: DMV services will be closed all day.

These closures affect only DMV services. All other City Hall services will continue to operate as usual.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University’s 79th Homecoming Parade Welcomes Clarksville Community to Join the Festivities
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online