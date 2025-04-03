Tennessee Legislature Passes Key Bills to Expand Child Care Access

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee General Assembly has unanimously passed two significant child care bills, HB105/SB1286 and HB106/SB1288, aimed at expanding child care access across the state.

These bills, set to be signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the coming weeks, will enhance funding opportunities for child care agencies and provide clear licensure exemptions for casual care options.

The first bill passed, HB105/SB1286, expands the criteria for child care agencies to access funds from the Child Care Improvement Fund, which includes TDHS Non-Profit/Employer Workforce (NEW) Care Partnership grant opportunities.

Previously available to non-profit agencies only, now all types of licensed child care providers are eligible to submit a proposal to expand licensed capacity through partnership with an employer. These funds can be used to address capital improvements and operating expenses associated with increasing capacity in order to serve the employer’s workforce.

More information on the TDHS Non-Profit/Employer Workforce (NEW) Care Partnership Grants can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/child-care-services/new-care-partnership-grants.html .

When it comes to regular child care services, it is important for parents to look for the license to confirm that the provider is monitored for compliance with health and safety requirements. Some types of care do not fit the model for licensure.

HB106/SB1288 was unanimously passed providing greater clarity and accessibility to child care licensing exemptions, allowing providers and families to better understand exempt qualifications under the law.

Key provisions of this bill include:

Legal allowances for parent’s night out activities, including lock-in events.

Expanded summer camp exemptions to include fall and spring school breaks.

Maintenance of previous exemptions, including parents’ day out, casual care, educational care, recreational care, and camps while clarifying prior regulatory ambiguities.

Registration materials and a full list of programs exempt from licensing requirements will be updated on the TDHS website prior to the July 1st effective date.

“The department is incredibly appreciative of the Governor and General Assembly’s support of the child care industry in Tennessee to ensure that families have access to safe, healthy, and developmentally rich child care,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “These bills will improve access and quality of care in Tennessee.”

Jude White, TDHS Assistant Commissioner of Child Care and Community Services added, “Expanding access to innovative funding strategies and improving regulatory clarity will empower child care providers across Tennessee. These changes ensure that families have greater access to child care options that meet their needs, supporting both children’s development and the Tennessee workforce.”

About the Tennessee Department of Human Services

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) consists of multiple divisions with a unified mission to strengthen Tennessee by strengthening Tennesseans. Led by governor-appointed Commissioner Clarence H. Carter, TDHS serves nearly two million Tennesseans to ensure that all state residents have an opportunity to reach their full potential as contributing members of their community. Among the many services and programs provided by TDHS, some of the leading programs include the Child Support Program, Child and Adult Day Services and Licensing, Families First (the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Rehabilitation Services for people with disabilities, and Adult Protective Services, along with many others. TDHS is an organization committed to connecting people to resources that help individuals, families and communities thrive towards long-term economic freedom and prosperity.

For more information, please visit: Tennessee Department of Human Services.