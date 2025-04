Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) seeks the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile. Anthony Isbell, a 16-year-old black male, has not been seen since leaving his home on November 14th, 2024.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact CPD Detective Kevin Westover at 931.648.0656 ext. 5370.

For more on the story, see: Clarksville Police Seek Public Help to Locate Runaway Teen Anthony Isbell