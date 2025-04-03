61.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing 70-Year-Old David Shepherd

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) requests the public’s assistance in locating an endangered person. David Shepherd is a 70-year-old white male with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the downtown area of Commerce Street and North Second Street, wearing unknown clothing, and is believed to be on foot. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI) has issued a Silver Alert.

Anyone who sees or may have information about Mr. Shepherd’s location is asked to call 911 so officers may respond to check on his welfare.

