Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Prepares for Exciting 43rd Season Reveal

Clarksville, TN – Poised to enter its 43rd year of professional live theatre in historic downtown Clarksville, the Roxy Regional Theatre is celebrating with an evening of fine food, live entertainment, and the big reveal of the upcoming season.

Artistic Director Emily Ruck and the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors are hosting “The Roxy’s Spring Gala Fundraiser” at the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview on Saturday, April 26th, 2025. The fundraiser will begin at 6:00pm in the Riverbend Ballroom of the hotel’s newly renovated downtown location at 50 College Street.

Guests can enjoy cocktails upon their arrival, followed by dinner featuring a savory menu of Chicken Schnitzel with white wine lemon butter on arugula with shaved parmesan, Roasted Garlic Yukon Potatoes, Chef’s Vegetable Selection, Harvest House Salad and, for dessert, Assorted Pot de Créme.

Vegetarian meals of Smokey Mountain Gemelli with smoked tomato cream sauce, wild mushrooms, spinach, fried capers, and crispy artichokes are available upon request. Complimentary wine will be available at each table, and a cash bar will remain open throughout the evening.

The evening’s entertainment will be the Official Unveiling Cabaret of Season 43, featuring musical numbers from the upcoming season.

This annual fundraiser is the official announcement for Season 43 at the Roxy Regional Theatre, giving patrons the opportunity to help sponsor productions in the upcoming season. Patrons can choose their show and level of support and enjoy benefits ranging from program recognition to complimentary tickets and more.

As an additional perk, guests in attendance that evening will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase Season 43 Ten-Packs, which contain ten “anytime tickets” redeemable for any plays and musicals throughout the upcoming season, at a deeply discounted rate before the packages are made available to the general public at the regular price.

Tickets to The Roxy’s Spring Gala Fundraiser are $150.00. Sponsor Level Tables, which seat eight, are $2,000 and include a customized gift at each seat, a complimentary bottle of champagne for the table, and an exclusive Roxy Hatch Show Print. Marketing benefits include name/logo recognition on Gala showcard, sponsor social media posts, and email newsletter.

Reservations may be made online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday). The reservation deadline is April 15th.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

