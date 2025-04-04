APSU Men’s Golf’s Patton Samuels Named ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week for Third Time

Jacksonville, FL – After recording his seventh top-five finish of the season and leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team with a third-place finish at the Memphis Intercollegiate, Patton Samuels was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week for the third time this season, Thursday.

Samuels opened the tournament with a two-over 74 before firing the best round of any golfer in the tournament with a four-under 68 in the second round. The Clarksville native closed with a four-over 76 and finished tied for third with a score of two-over 218.

In eight stroke-play tournaments this season, Samuels has recorded a 70.04 scoring average with 11 rounds in the 60s and 16 rounds at even-or-under par. Samuels also has tallied a counting score in all 23 rounds he has played in his Austin Peay State University career.

Samuels has a 632-30-9 (.955) record against the field this season, with one individual win and seven top-five finishes in eight events. Samuels also led the Governors to a fourth-place finish at the Memphis Intercollegiate, marking the team’s sixth top-five finish of the season.

Samuels has been named the ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week three times this season, with his teammate Seth Smith garnering the award twice.

Austin Peay State University men’s golf wraps up the regular season when it competes at Arkansas State’s A-State Intercollegiate, April 14th-15th, at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The APSU Govs then compete at the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, April 22nd-24th, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.