Fort Campbell Starts Construction on Upgraded Housing for Soldiers

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell officially kicked off a major housing revitalization project marking the beginning of the end for the historic Hammond Heights neighborhood and the start of a new, modern community designed specifically for Junior Enlisted Soldiers and their families.

The project began with a symbolic demolition – members of the Fort Campbell Garrison Command team, including Commander Col. Chris Midberry, CSM Ryan Jeffers, and DGC Jessica Stonesifer, each took a turn operating an excavator to tear down a house, signifying the start of the transformation.

Over the next year, nearly 380 homes in Hammond Heights, a neighborhood dating back to the 1950s and 60s, will be removed to make way for 480 brand-new homes. The demolition phase is expected to be completed by Spring 2026, with new construction site work beginning in early 2026.

Centinel Public Partnerships, a partner of the Department of Defense for nearly 25 years and provider of over 4,450 homes at Campbell Crossing, is leading the project. Keith Scruggs, Project Director for Campbell Crossing, emphasized the importance of this undertaking.

“This project goes beyond building new homes; it’s about creating a lasting legacy for our service members and their families,” said Scruggs. “By designing vibrant, sustainable communities that cater to their evolving needs, we’re providing not just a place to live, but a place to thrive, connect, and build memories for generations to come.”

The new homes will be a significant upgrade for Fort Campbell families. “These new three-bedroom homes will feature open floor plans, inviting gathering spaces, contemporary finishes, and expanded storage,” Scruggs explained. “Each home will be designed to be Energy Star and LEED standards compliant, ensuring sustainability and efficiency.”

Beyond the homes themselves, the new neighborhood will prioritize community building. Plans include walking paths, a community garden, and an all-inclusive playground, providing spaces for relaxation, recreation, and connection.

“More than just a place to live, this new neighborhood will foster a strong sense of community,” Scruggs stated. “This project serves as a testament to our commitment to building neighborhoods that cater to the evolving needs of military families, ensuring they have modern, comfortable, and connected places to call home.”

Scruggs concluded, “We are excited to begin the demolition, marking the first step in transforming this vision into reality. Our hope is that these new homes provide a place for Fort Campbell families to create new memories and that the legacy of strength, resilience, and community continues to thrive for generations to come.”