Nashville Sounds get 6-2 victory over Gwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Wes Clarke jumpstarted the offense, clubbing a moonshot of a grand slam in the fourth inning to lift the Nashville Sounds (72-63, 34-26) to a 6-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (68-69, 33-29) in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

Trailing 2-0 entering the fourth, the Sounds got their first baserunner of the night when Carlos Rodriguez worked a one-out walk. A single to right by Christian Arroyo put two on with one out, and Tyler Black drew the team’s second free pass to load the bases. That set the table for Clarke, who demolished 1-0 fastball 434 feet to left field for the grand slam. His 16th homer of the season and second of the series made it 4-2 Sounds and gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

Gwinnett struck first on Drake Baldwin’s two-run homer in the first but was stifled the rest of the way by the Sounds pitching staff. Taylor Clarke rebounded after the blast to hold the Braves affiliate to the two runs through four. Easton McGee (2-2) Allowed just one hit in his two innings of work, and Shane Smith did not allow a hit with two walks and two strikeouts in the later innings. Ryan Middendorf struck out the side in the ninth to give Nashville their third win of the series.

Despite taking the loss, AJ Smith-Shawver (2-6) had a great outing for Gwinnett. He struck out 11 Sounds in seven innings of work. After his exit, an RBI single by Black and a passed ball gave Nashville a pair of insurance runs in the eighth. Both were charged to rehabbing Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa (1 ER).

Arroyo and Clarke each contributed a pair of knocks, respectively. Noah Campbell also singled late and drew a walk out of the leadoff spot, entering the lineup just before the game after Issac Collins was scratched.

The Sounds close out their series against Gwinnett tomorrow afternoon. Right-hander Chad Patrick (12-1, 3.02) looks to give Nashville a series win in the start. He’ll face right-hander Hurston Waldrep (1-1, 4.50) at 2:05pm central in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Wes Clarke’s (2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, K) grand slam was the fifth grand slam of his career and second as a Sound. It was also Nashville’s fifth grand slam this season and first since August 25th vs. Jacksonville (Vinny Capra). Clarke has the second-most homers among Brewers farmhands at 19, trailing only Brewer Hicklen with 21.

After allowing 8 ER in 1.2 IP on August 27th at Charlotte, Easton McGee has rebounded to toss 5.0 scoreless innings since (1 H, 0 BB, 3 K).

Tonight’s sellout crowd of 10,071 was the 10th sellout of the season at First Horizon Park.

