Austin Peay Volleyball Ready to Defend Home Court Against Lipscomb, West Georgia

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team has its long-awaited home opener, Friday and Saturday, as they face Lipscomb and the newest member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, West Georgia, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University is coming off losses to Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine in its opening weekend of ASUN play. Anna Rita had 14 kills and nine blocks over the two matches. Maggie Duyos had 26 assists, and Tayler Baron had 28 digs.

This is Austin Peay State University’s first match in the Winfield Dunn Center of the 2024 season. The APSU Govs are 294-164 all-time in the Dunn and 29-15 in home openers.

The Governors continue ASUN play against Central Arkansas and North Alabama, October 11th-12th, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Through The Rotation

Sarah Carnathan leads Austin Peay State University with 100 kills. Her 17.0 blocks are fifth on the team.

Maggie Duyos’ 165 assists and 14 service aces are team highs. She is second on the team with 107 digs.

Tayler Baron is first on the team with 183 digs. Her 55 service aces rank third on the team.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the APSU Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Anna Rita leads the Govs with 35.0 blocks. Her 64 kills rank fourth.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the APSU Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida, November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 at Stetson, October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas, November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky, October 27th.



Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Supporting Items

Head coach Taylor Mott earned her 200th victory with the Governors in the 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley, August 30th.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis on September 15th in a four-set decision.

Inside The Series

Lipscomb

Series: Bisons lead, 13-4

Last Meeting: 3-0 Bisons win in Nashville, November 1st

West Georgia

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: This will be the first meeting of APSU and UWG