APSU Women’s Tennis Secures Round of 16 Spots on Opening Day of ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team competed on the first day of the International Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday.

Sophia Baranov will advance to the main draw of singles matches after defeating Dayton’s Natalie Osiecki, 6-4, 6-1. Baranov defeated Chattanooga’s Emma Pedretti, 6-3, 6-1, to earn her spot in the main draw.



In other main draw qualifying matches, Pauline Bruns fell 6-4, 6-2 to Louisville’s Germany Davis as Asia Fontana was defeated, 6-2, 6-4, by Alizabeth IIla, also of Louisville. Luca Bohlen fell 6-1, 6-1 to East Tennessee’s Ksenija Rage, and Yu-Hua Cheng fell to Jana Rovira of East Tennessee State, 6-2, 6-4.

Bruns defeated Murray State’s Paola Silva Campigotto in the consolation draw, 6-2, 6-2. Fontana took a 7-6 (10-7), 7-6 (7-2) win over Xavier’s Natalie Smitek. Bohlen defeated Nishitha Saravanan of Miami, 2-6, 6-4, and Cheng took a 6-2, 7-5 win against Yuna Kadowaki of Murray State. Bruns, Fontana, Bohlen, and Cheng each move on to the round of 16.

Elena Thiel took a 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 win over Southeast Missouri’s Juliette Demunck, advancing her to the quarterfinals of the flight B singles.

The ITA Ohio Valley Regionals continue tomorrow in Murfreesboro.