Austin Peay State University Volleyball Battles Hard but Falls 3-1 to Chattanooga Despite Strong Start

Austin Peay State University Volleyball’s Sarah Carnathan and Payton Deidesheimer Shine with 33 Kills in Tough Loss to Chattanooga. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TNSarah Carnathan and Payton Deidesheimer combined for 33 kills, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match to Chattanooga Tuesday at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

The Governors began the first set with a 6-2 run to take the early lead by four. The Mocs were able to cut their early trail to two at 7-5, but the Governors continued to extend their lead as a kill from Anna Rita made the difference six at 15-9, forcing a Mocs timeout.

A Chattanooga service ace would get them as close as one point at 16-15, but a 6-1 run from the APSU Govs gave them the 22-16 lead. Austin Peay State University ended the set with kills by Gabriella MacKenzie and Deideshiemer to take the first set, 25-19. 

The Mocs battled back to begin the second set, going up 12-6 on the Govs. Austin Peay State University responded with a 6-1 run to get within one of their opponents at 13-12, forcing a Mocs timeout. The Mocs continued to extend their lead with a 10-4 run to go up 23-16.

The APSU Govs were able to cut their deficit to one point at 24-23 with a kill by Deidesheimer assisted by Tayler Baron, but they were unable to fight off the Mocs set point as a block by Chattanooga’s Kynli Kirkendoll and Breanah Rives ended the set giving the Mocs the 25-23 win. 

Chattanooga got off to a quick start to begin the third set, but a kill by Dani Kopacz got the Govs within two at 10-8. A 4-0 run allowed the Mocs to take an 18-12 lead. However, a kill by Abby Thigpen cut the Govs’ trail to three at 23-20. MacKenzie fought off the first Mocs set point with a kill assisted by Maggie Duyos, but the APSU Govs could not fight off the Mocs’ second set point as a block by Kirkendoll ended the set, giving UTC the 25-21 win. 

The two teams went back-and-forth to begin the fourth set as a kill by Carnathan tied the set at 6. The Mocs led by as many as three at 20-17, but kills by Rita, MacKenzie, and Deidesheimer got the APSU Govs within one point at 21-20. Chattanooga ended the set on a 4-1 run to take the fourth set, 25-21. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine, Friday and Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

