Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in the International Tennis Federation’s W15 Tournament, November 4th-10th, 2024.

Torrealba will face Slovenia’s Anali Kocevar in the main draw qualifying and Theil will compete against Kazakhstan’s Zhanel Rustemova.

Bruns and Fontana have the potential to get into the qualifying draw, and we will find out tomorrow morning.

Matches begin on Monday at 11:30am.