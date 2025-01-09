33.4 F
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Clarksville Police Department Investigates Early Morning Break-In at Sally's Beauty Supply

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Burglary that occurred on December 29th, 2024, at Sally’s Beauty Supply, 1612 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

An unidentified white male entered the building at around 5:48am and caused a lot of damage inside the store. Video cameras captured images of the suspect and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Johnson at 931.648.0656, ext. 5687.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

