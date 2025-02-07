Clarksville-Montgomery County Joins Nation in Celebrating America’s 250th with Live Performances

Clarksville-Montgomery County, TN – America is in the midst of an extended birthday celebration. That is right. America is celebrating its 250th birthday (the Semiquincentennial) under the heading of “The Road to 250.” Leading the effort is a 15-part master program called “The Road to 250: America’s Story,” which features dramatic, thematic readings by narrators supported by costumed actors who highlight iconic speeches and events

There were three performances last semester, and “The Road to 250: America’s Story” is picking up on February 12th, 2025, at 4:00pm on the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in the MMC Building on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus with a dramatic, thematic reading on “Westward Expansion.”

The audience will enjoy a meeting of the ghosts of Andrew Jackson and Teddy Roosevelt as they discuss developments in America during the pivotal 19th Century.

Two additional productions are planned for the Spring Semester. On March 5th, we will be treated to a presentation on “The Military and America,” and on April 9th the topic will be “Economic Growth in America.”

These dramatic, thematic readings tell the story of American greatness and are free and open to the public.