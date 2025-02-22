Carnegie Foundation Recognizes Austin Peay State University for Growing Research Impact

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has been recognized as a Master’s: Larger, Research institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the American Council on Education (ACE), marking a significant advancement in the university’s research profile and opportunities for its students.

As part of the Carnegie Foundation’s revamped classification system, t

APSU’s current research portfolio includes projects from large-scale conservation initiatives through the Southeastern Grasslands Institute to state-funded research on the learning patterns and mental health needs of military-affiliated students.

“Many of APSU’s grant-funded projects are community-focused, often leveraging the university’s strong partnership with Fort Campbell and the U.S. Army,” said Dr. Chad Brooks, vice provost and dean of APSU’s College of Graduate Studies. “As a regional comprehensive university spanning all academic disciplines, our faculty and students are actively engaged in diverse research initiatives across multiple fields.”

This designation is also expected to help APSU attract and retain high-caliber faculty researchers to expand the university’s academic programs.

“Receiving this classification marks a significant milestone for APSU,” Brooks said. “It reflects the university’s growing research capacity, commitment to academic excellence, and continued investment in faculty-led and student-involved research. It also enhances our institutional reputation, placing APSU among a distinguished group of universities with a strong emphasis on research and innovation.”

