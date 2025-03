Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls to Southern Indiana Despite Doubles Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 5-2 loss to Southern Indiana on Saturday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (3-4) took one doubles win with Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen’s 6-3 victory over Mathys Bove and Adam Koon.

In singles matches, Sota Minami took a 6-4, 6-3 win over Axel Sabourin on court two. Tom Bolton took a 7-5, 6-2 win against Eytan Michaeli on court three.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to Saint Louis, Missouri, for a March 5 match at Saint Louis.

Results

Doubles

Singles