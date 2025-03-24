Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 24th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 24th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Yumiko is a young female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, good with other dogs and will be spayed upon her adoption. Yumiko has been at the shelter for over a month and is so ready for her forever home. She is very happy and excited when first taken outside but settles quickly and is all about the attention.

She will be a fabulous outdoor companion on walks, hikes and all adventures. Please come visit her and you will not be disappointed. Come take her for a walk in the yard and see what a wonderful girl she is! Very intelligent and easy to train. Please check on all pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

Dante is a young male Pit Bull mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Dante loves people and attention and is fine around other dogs. He is still a younger pup with all that energy so a fenced yard, lots of hikes and walks will help channel his energy.

Jane is a beautiful 2 year old female Pit Bull Terrier. She is very sweet, fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. She is a bit shy initially but warms up quickly and is all for the attention. She does know her sit command and is very gentle taking treats. Please come check this girl out and take her out in the yard. Meet and greets are required with other dogs in the home.

Sheena is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Sheena loves to play outside and knows a couple of basic commands. She is fine around other dogs and loves walks and outside adventures. Great hiking and jogging companion.

Kent is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. Kent is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He is great with other dogs and loves playdates and is equally happy just chilling with his people on the couch. Kent loves walks and does very well with his leash manners. Come down and visit Kent today! Remember to check rules/restrictions if renting or living on Post.

BoBo is an adult 2 year old male Siamese mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon his adoption. BoBo loves hiding under blankets and will be a wonderful companion. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Emma is a very pretty Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained, will be spayed upon adoption and has the sweetest face where it looks like she is always smiling. Come see this sweetheart in the Cat Room.

Jax is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. He will make a fabulous companion. Jax can be found in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bam Bam is a delightful male Domestic Shorthair/Tabby kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and good with other cats and children. He loves to run, play and zoom around. He has a big personality and is a friend to everyone he meets. BamBam loves affection and attention and never misses a meal. He will need a home with another kitten or older cat buddy to keep him company.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, house trained and very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a great jogging or hiking companion. She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a tank of a boy but don’t let his size fool you, he is an absolute pup at heart! He is a Pit Bull Terrier, approximately 6 years old, fully vetted, house trained and good with other dogs and kids. Kane prefers a no cat home please. He has been around children of all energy levels and is unfazed by the excitement.

Kane has a bit of storm anxiety but it is being managed nicely with a few tricks. He would do best in a big fenced yard with 6 foot fencing so he can run and do his playful zoomies. A meet and greet is required if other fur siblings reside in the home, This boy deserves a loving family of his own. Please remember to check rules and pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.



Kane can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jasper is a 5 month old Terrier/Australian Shepherd mix. He is a very active boy, loving adventures! He is fully vetted and when old enough he will neutered at the rescue’s vet. He is good around other dogs and children. He is about 33 pounds and working hard on his house training. Remember he is still a pup and will take patience and time. Jasper would love a big fenced yard and an active family who will take him on all kinds of adventures!

You can find Jasper and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Houston is a 5 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and loves his people. His tail wags non stop and he is just a loving happy boy. He would love a family that will include him in all kinds of activities and adventures.

Houston will be a fantastic outdoor jogging, hiking adventure buddy. Houston has been in rescue far too long and deserves his own, loving family. Remember to check any Breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information about Houston and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Johnny Union is a young male Maine Coon mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. Johnny will need an adopter committed to keeping his coat groomed regularly to prevent matting. He is very calm, laid back and he would be ok with other cats and calm, cat savvy dogs. He enjoys lounging about and sleeping in his comfy bed.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Francine is an adult female Great Pyrenees mix. She is fully vetted, house trained and is very good with other dogs. She is a true snuggler and loves being with you no matter what you are doing. She has a heart of gold, and a very gentle, loving temperament. Francine is the ultimate dream dog, easy going and devoted to her people.

This breed is known for Livestock Guarding (LGD) but Francine prefers being inside with her people. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup.

Francine’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/francine or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Navi is a young, female Border Collie mix pup. She is fully vetted, house trained and very affectionate, playful, friendly and smart. Navi is good with other dogs and children. She is very bright, picks up training quickly and is very eager to learn. Navi loves attention and good belly rubs! She will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together. Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Doc is a young male Beagle Terrier mix. He is crate/house trained, fully vetted and neutered. Doc does well with small to medium dogs and with slow introductions might do fine with larger ones too. He does need a NO cat home though please.

He does fine with children, loves chewy toys and antlers to keep him occupied if he needs to be kenneled. Doc is truly a delight and he has so much love to give to a very lucky family.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing