APSU Volleyball Bolsters Roster with Six Division I Transfers

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Evan Amstutz announced the addition of six Division I transfers to the spring roster, Friday.

Gianna Tagoa’i | Florida International | Renondo Beach, California

Hailing from Renondo Beach, California, Gianna Tagoa’i joins the Governors after spending two seasons at Florida International, where she was a two-time Conference USA Freshman of the Week and a member of the C-USA All-Freshman Team. The setter played 14 matches for the Panthers, totaling 240 assists and 54 digs. Tagoa’i had a career-high of 35 assists in a three-set match against Alabama State, September 2023, and 10 digs against Florida Gulf Coast, October 17th, 2023.

Reaghan Larkin | Iowa State | Brentwood, Tennessee

From just down I-24, Reaghan Larkin joins the Governors after spending two seasons at Iowa State. Larkin appeared in 31 sets across 15 matches as an outside and right-side hitter. The Brentwood, Tennessee native had three service aces and four digs on the season. Larkin was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team for the 2024 season and was on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the fall of 23 and 2024.

Lauren Wallace | UTEP | Munster, Indiana

From Munster, Indiana, Lauren Wallace comes to Clarksville after spending her freshman and sophomore seasons at UTEP where she appeared in 16 sets across 14 matches. While with the Miners, Wallace had eight kills, six digs, two blocks, and one ace. The outside hitter recorded a .667 attacking percentage against Louisiana Tech, October 2023. Wallace helped the Miners to a program record for blocks (613) and assists (255).

Italya Cloyd | Louisiana-Monroe | Las Vegas, Nevada

A Las Vegas, Nevada native, Taly Cloyd joins the Govs after spending her freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe where she played in 64 sets in 21 matches, making 11 starts. Cloyd was third for the Warhawks with 152 kills in the 2024 season, with a career high of 19 kills against Louisiana on November 8th. She led the Warhawks with a .212 hitting percentage and had 24 digs and 20 blocks.

Reagan Anderson | Wichita State | Overland Park, Kansas

Hailing from Overland Park, Kansas, Reagan Anderson joins the Governors after spending her freshman and sophomore seasons at Wichita State where she appeared in 155 sets across 45 matches. The defensive specialist and libero totaled 237 digs in her two seasons and 35 assists. Anderson had six matches with multiple aces last season, with a career-high of four against Tulsa, November 3rd.

Addi Hultquist | Florida State | Tallahassee, Florida

A libero from Tallahassee Florida, Addi Hultquist comes to Clarksville after spending three seasons at Florida State where she appeared in 67 sets across 31 matches. Hultquist totaled 95 digs in her time with the Seminoles, with a career high of 18 at Samford, September 4th, 2023.

The Governors begin their spring season tomorrow at the Alliance Volleyball Club with matches against Tennessee State, Evansville, and Middle Tennessee.

For news and updates on Austin Peay State University Volleyball, follow the volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@govsvolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.