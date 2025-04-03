61.9 F
CMCSS Schools and Offices Closed April 3rd Due to Severe Weather

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools and district offices are closed today, Thursday, April 3rd, 2025. The decision to move from a delay to a full closure was made due to the ongoing threat of flash flooding, areal flooding, and a moderate risk of severe storms with all hazards possible throughout the day.

Reports indicate downed power lines and fallen trees across the community, and crews are actively working to clear them. Please exercise caution if you must travel.

Families, last night was a challenging one for everyone. However, it remains crucial to stay weather-aware through the weekend. We will continue to monitor conditions and provide an update later today regarding school operations for tomorrow, Friday, April 4th.

