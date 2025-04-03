Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 3rd–7th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is in for an active weather pattern this weekend, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the potential for severe storms will dominate the forecast through Saturday night before cooler, calmer conditions settle in by Sunday.

Thursday will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms, with severe storms possible, especially in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall is expected, with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. High temperatures will reach around 70°F, with light winds shifting from west to east in the morning.

Storms will continue Thursday night with the potential for heavy rainfall and severe weather. The rain should begin tapering off after 2:00am, but lingering showers and storms remain possible. Temperatures will drop to around 61°F, with light east-northeast winds shifting to the south after midnight.

Friday will start with lingering showers and storms in the morning, followed by a mostly cloudy afternoon with a high near 83°F. South winds will pick up at 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

There will be a 40% chance of scattered showers Friday night and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. It will be a warm night, with lows around 67°F and breezy south winds between 10 and 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Saturday will see another round of storms, with showers likely throughout the morning and a higher chance of thunderstorms developing after 1:00pm. Some of these storms could be severe, with strong winds and heavy rainfall possible. The high will reach around 79°F, with gusty south winds up to 30 mph.

Saturday night will be stormy, with heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms possible. Winds will shift from the south-southwest to the north-northwest after midnight, with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will drop significantly, reaching a low of 51°F.

It will be much cooler temperatures Sunday, with a high of just 57°F and a 40% chance of lingering showers and thunderstorms. North-northwest winds will continue at around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Sunday night will be chilly, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 38°F. Light north-northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph will make it feel even cooler.

Looking ahead, Monday will bring a return to sunshine with a high near 60°F. Monday night will be mostly clear and cold, with lows dropping to around 33°F.

After an active and stormy weekend, the region will finally see calmer, drier conditions early next week. Residents should stay weather-aware, especially Thursday through Saturday, and be prepared for potential severe storms and heavy rainfall. Stay safe and stay informed!