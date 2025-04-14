62.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 14, 2025
Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sits in Fifth on Day One at A-State Intercollegiate

Austin Peay State University Men's Golf’s Patton Samuels Leads Charge with 68 at A-State Intercollegiate. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's GolfJonesboro, ARPatton Samuels shot four under par and led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which posted a score of four-over 292 in each of the first two rounds of the A-State Intercollegiate, Monday, and finished the day in fifth place with an aggregate score of 584 at RidgePointe Country Club.

At eight-over par, Austin Peay State University is two shots behind fourth-place Southeastern Louisiana and nine shots behind third-place Xavier. The Governors also are one shot ahead of sixth-place Samford and six shots ahead of seventh-place New Orleans. Arkansas State leads its home tournament with a score of 24-under 552, and the Red Wolves’ Jake Lile is the individual leader at 11-under 133.

After shooting a one-under 71 in the opening round, Samuels fired a three-under 69 in the second round to post a score of four-under 140 and finish the day tied for fourth. Samuels carded four birdies in the opening round before adding five birdies and an eagle on the par-four eighth in the second round.

Seth Smith opened the tournament with an even-par 72 before shooting a two-over 74 in the second round to finish the day tied for 18th with a score of 146. Reece Britt and Logan Spurrier – who is playing as an individual – both shot two-over 74 in the first round and one-over 73 in the second round to finish tied for 23rd with a score of 147.

Payne Elkins is next on the leaderboard after shooting a three-over 75 and four-over 76 to finish the first day of the A-State Intercollegiate tied for 40th with a score of 151.

Grady Cox tallied a pair of five-over 77s and is tied for 51st with a score of 154 after 36 holes. Parker Elkins – who also played as an individual – opened with a two-over 74 before shooting an 82 to finish the day tied for 56th with a score of 156.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Samford and Western Illinois for the final round of the A-State Intercollegiate, which begins on Tuesday with a 7:45am, split-tee start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

 
