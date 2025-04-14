APSU Women’s Golf Makes Move in ASUN Championship, Currently Fourth

Owens Cross Roads, AL – Led by a two-over 74 from Kaley Campbell, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a second-round 306 and is tied for fourth place with a score of 607 at the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Monday, at the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay State University picked up one spot on the leaderboard in the second round and is tied with Central Arkansas at 31-over par. The Governors are five shots behind third-place Florida Gulf Coast and six shots behind second-place Stetson. The Governors also have a two-shot lead on sixth-place Eastern Kentucky and an eight-shot lead on seventh-place North Alabama.

Lipscomb leads the ASUN Championship with a score of 16-over 592, and the Bisons’ Casey Yu is the individual leader with a score of two-under 142.

Campbell played bogey-free golf in her final ten holes and carded a birdie on the par-three 16th to shoot a two-over 74 in the second round. Campbell picked up six spots on the leaderboard in the second round and is tied for eighth with a score of 149.

APSU’s Abby Hirtzel recorded a team-leading three birdies in the second round and shot a five-over 77 to finish the round tied for 17th with a score of 151. Jillian Breedlove shot a second-round 80 and is tied for 28th with a score of 155.

Maggie Glass was the biggest mover of the day for Austin Peay and picked up 16 spots on the field after carding a three-over 75. Glass is tied for 31st with a two-round score of 156.

Finally, Erica Scutt shot an 86 in the second round of the ASUN Championship and is in 49th with an aggregate score of 163.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky for the final round of the ASUN Conference Championship and begins teeing off on Tuesday at 7:30am off hole No. 1 at Hampton Cove. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.