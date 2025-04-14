Don’t Miss the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Spring Gala Fundraiser on April 26th — Tickets Going Fast!

Clarksville, TN – We’re less than two weeks away from our big reveal of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Season 43… do you have your tickets yet? Join us on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:00pm for an unforgettable evening at The Roxy’s Spring Gala Fundraiser in the Riverbend Ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview.

Enjoy cocktails upon your arrival, followed by dinner featuring a savory menu of Chicken Schnitzel with white wine lemon butter on arugula with shaved parmesan, Roasted Garlic Yukon Potatoes, Chef’s Vegetable Selection, Harvest House Salad and, for dessert, Assorted Pot de Créme. Vegetarian meals featuring Smokey Mountain Gemelli with smoked tomato cream sauce, wild mushrooms, spinach, fried capers and crispy artichokes are available upon request. Complimentary wine will be available at each table, and a cash bar will remain open throughout the evening.

The evening’s entertainment will be the Official Unveiling Cabaret of Season 43, featuring performers presenting musical numbers from the upcoming season.

This annual fundraiser is the official unveiling of Season 43 at the Roxy Regional Theatre, giving you a first look at our upcoming season and the opportunity to help sponsor those productions. You can choose your show and level of support, and enjoy benefits ranging from program recognition to complimentary tickets and more.

As an additional perk, if you attend the Roxy’s Spring Gala Fundraiser you will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase Season 43 Ten-Packs at a deeply discounted rate of $250.00. Offering $100.00 in savings, the Season 43 Ten-Pack contains ten “anytime tickets” redeemable for any plays and musicals throughout the regular season. This discount will only be available during the Spring Gala Fundraiser, and you must be in attendance to take advantage of the offer.

Make your reservations today, and be among the first to learn all of the exciting popular musicals and plays coming soon to the Roxy!

Individual tickets are $150.00. Sponsor Level Tables seating eight (which include a customized gift at each seat, a complimentary bottle of champagne for the table, an exclusive Roxy Hatch Show Print, and additional marketing benefits) are available for $2,000. Reservations may be made online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday).

