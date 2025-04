Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at approximately 9:57pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard, in front of Walmart located at 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A motorist struck a male pedestrian, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes and two northbound lanes. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

The condition of the pedestrian is currently unknown.