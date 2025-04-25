68.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, April 25, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Softball Stumbles in ASUN Opener Against Central Arkansas, 4-1
Sports

APSU Softball Stumbles in ASUN Opener Against Central Arkansas, 4-1

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Falls in First Game of ASUN Showdown with Central Arkansas at Cathi Maynard Park. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Falls in First Game of ASUN Showdown with Central Arkansas at Cathi Maynard Park. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Central Arkansas, Friday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

After scoring its lone run of the contest in a three-hit first inning, Austin Peay (34-12, 11-8 ASUN) was limited to just a single base knock across the final six innings against the Bears (24-24, 12-6 ASUN).

A quartet of Governors tallied a hit in the outing, while Sam Leski drove in the Govs’ first-inning run on a single.

Scoring Summary

Bottom First | After stranding a pair of Bears on the bases in the top of the first inning, the Governors hit three-straight two-out singles, with Leski driving in Macee Roberts for the first score of the game.

Top Third | A Central Arkansas single and hit by pitch put two on, before a single down the right field line drove in the runner in scoring position to tie the game in the top of the first.

Top Fourth | The Governors retired the first two Bears in the top of the fourth inning via a ground out and pop up to third base. UCA then put runners on courtesy of a walk and single, before a double to center cleared the bases for the first lead change of the afternoon.

Top Sixth | Following a scoreless fifth inning from both sides, Central Arkansas’ leadoff batter homered to right center field for the would-be final score of the evening.

Box Score Bullets

With a fifth-inning double play from Macee Roberts at third base to Kylie Campbell at first base, Campbell now has been a part of the most double plays in program history with 45 across her four seasons as a Governor.

With her two walks this evening, Campbell moved into a tie for second in a single season with 25. She now trails only Kayla Davidson’s 27 during the 2014 season. The 58 in Campbell’s career now are tied with Leigh Pettyjohn (1987-90) for the ninth-most in program history.

Kiley Hinton extended her reached base streak to seven games.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Previous article
TDOT Begins I-65 Traffic Shift as Phase 3 Construction Kicks Off
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information