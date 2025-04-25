APSU Softball Stumbles in ASUN Opener Against Central Arkansas, 4-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Central Arkansas, Friday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

After scoring its lone run of the contest in a three-hit first inning, Austin Peay (34-12, 11-8 ASUN) was limited to just a single base knock across the final six innings against the Bears (24-24, 12-6 ASUN).

A quartet of Governors tallied a hit in the outing, while Sam Leski drove in the Govs’ first-inning run on a single.

Scoring Summary

Bottom First | After stranding a pair of Bears on the bases in the top of the first inning, the Governors hit three-straight two-out singles, with Leski driving in Macee Roberts for the first score of the game.

Top Third | A Central Arkansas single and hit by pitch put two on, before a single down the right field line drove in the runner in scoring position to tie the game in the top of the first.

Top Fourth | The Governors retired the first two Bears in the top of the fourth inning via a ground out and pop up to third base. UCA then put runners on courtesy of a walk and single, before a double to center cleared the bases for the first lead change of the afternoon.

Top Sixth | Following a scoreless fifth inning from both sides, Central Arkansas’ leadoff batter homered to right center field for the would-be final score of the evening.

Box Score Bullets

With a fifth-inning double play from Macee Roberts at third base to Kylie Campbell at first base, Campbell now has been a part of the most double plays in program history with 45 across her four seasons as a Governor.

With her two walks this evening, Campbell moved into a tie for second in a single season with 25. She now trails only Kayla Davidson’s 27 during the 2014 season. The 58 in Campbell’s career now are tied with Leigh Pettyjohn (1987-90) for the ninth-most in program history.

Kiley Hinton extended her reached base streak to seven games.

