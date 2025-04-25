TDOT Begins I-65 Traffic Shift as Phase 3 Construction Kicks Off

Nashville, TN – As Phase 3 of The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)’s Interstate 65 Improvements project begins, crews will implement a long-term traffic shift in both north and southbound lanes of I-65 in Davidson and Sumner counties.

From Sunday, April 27th at 8:00am until 5:00am the next morning, crews with Jones Bros. Construction will close one lane of I-65 in both directions to shift traffic to the newly paved outside shoulder. The same closure will take place during the same time period on Monday, April 28th, and Tuesday, April 29th. This shift will remain in place while crews create new lanes in the location of the current median. After the new lanes are complete, traffic will return to the inside lanes.

The shift stretches 3.4 miles on I-65 from near Exit 96 (Rivergate Parkway) to near Exit 98 (US 31W/SR 41). Once traffic is shifted, the road will return to at least two travel lanes in both directions.

The project’s scope comprises an additional travel lane in each direction, widening the corridor from a four-lane interstate to a six-lane interstate. Improvements include auxiliary lanes connecting the Long Hollow Pike and US-31W interchanges, replacing eight bridges, converting the US-31W interchange into a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), and eight new retaining walls. Bridge replacements will include the bridges over Long Hollow Pike, East Cedar Street, Maskers Creek, and US-31W. This project also includes lighting and upgrades to TDOT’s Intelligent Transportation System.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (www.smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.