Clarksville Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect Jada Turner Without Incident

Jada Turner
Jada Turner

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives located Jada Turner yesterday evening at approximately 6:58pm and took her into custody without incident.

Turner has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting trial. Her bond has been set at $75,000.

At this time, no further information is available for release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

