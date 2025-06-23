Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 23rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 23rd, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Charlie is a male Labradoodle. He is fully vetted, neutered and will be microchipped upon adoption. Please do your research if you are unfamiliar with this breed as they will require regular grooming and maintenance. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Zeus is a handsome 80 pound, 5 year old male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered and prefers women. He tolerates cats, and prefers female dogs. He is the epitome of a velcro dog, you will never be alone. PLEASE do your breed research before adopting. Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Cobain is a male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and neutered. Cobain is very vocal when he wants attention and is a joy to be around. He enjoys seeing his dog buddies out in the play yard and is fine meeting new people. Cobain has been sitting at the shelter for a couple of months through no fault of his own and not to be dramatic but the sad reality is that his time is running out. Remember to check all breed and pet restrictions if you are renting or living on Post.

Macha is a young female mixed breed. She looks like she has possibly some Aussie and Cattle dog mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption.

Macaroni is a female Domestic shorthair hair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Very sweet girl, loves all the attention and will be a wonderful companion. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Ozzy is a young male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained so he can go home the same day. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Nunchucks is a male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. He loves everyone and is a big fan of snack time, belly rub,s and being with his people. He enjoys the company of others and is a very happy little guy.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dimples & Danny Boy are 10 week old brother/ sister kitties who hopefully can be adopted together. Vetted, litter trained, Dimples is being spayed this week and Danny Boy comes with a neuter voucher when age appropriate. Danny is very affectionate and Dimples is a bit reserved but extremely sweet. Will make great companions. They easily entertain each other! *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact info Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago Drako was unfortunately in a horrific situation which left him very traumatized.

Sadly this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako. Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious. Drako definitely prefers women and MUST be the only pet in the home. This boy has so much love to give to the right person.

It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust. Please don’t be put off by his issues. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Marta is an 8 year old female Pit Bull terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and crate trained. Need a partner for running errands, Marta’s ready to ride. Loves the car, enjoys walks and is good with children and dog savvy cats but needs to be the ONLY dog in the home please.

Marta is just a very happy go lucky girl. She is a sweetheart looking for her forever family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Molly is a 5 year old female Sheepdoodle. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, house/crate trained and weighs 28 pounds. She is great with other dogs and children and just loves attention. She will be a fantastic addition to a lucky family.

You can find Molly and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Pershing is a male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, learning the whole house/crate training routine, walks very nicely on a leash unless he’s distracted (a no pull harness can help that) and learning that it’s ok to be calm and settle down with his people.

Pershing would love a big fenced yard and lots of challenging and enrichment toys to help channel his energy. He is also learning basic commands and how to sit and wait before eating. Very smart boy just looking for his forever home. Please note it is the Rescues policy and mandatory for all applicants to set a meet and greet if there are any other furry pets in the home regardless of breed or size. This is to ensure the safety of both pets and adopters.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mouse is a 3-year-old female Tabby. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Mouse is good with children but needs to be the only pet ( dog and cat) in the home please. She is looking for a calm, pet free (she is the queen) forever family. She is gentle, affectionate and very loyal.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Pumbaa is a 6-month-old mixed breed. Sadly, he and his littermate Timone who we featured last week were found abandoned in an empty home and it caused a rough start to their early lives. A good samaritan got them to the rescue, and with time, love and patience they are healthy and thriving! Pumbaa is great with dogs, cats and children and is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is a gentle soul with a huge heart full of love.

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/timone or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Thor Odison is a young adult male Cane Corso. First of all PLEASE do your breed research. He is fully vetted, not neutered yet, crate trained, house trained, loves to snuggle. Thor knows basic commands and is very high energy. A fenced yard is a must and/or several long walks a day to help him exercise and burn off that energy.

Thor is good with other dogs and has been around children and has done well. If there are other pets it is policy that a meet/greet with all pets is required regardless of their breed/size. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet, and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!.

For more information call 931.801.1907 email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Murry is a handsome male mixed breed. He will be turning 6 on July 1st and hopes to find his forever home. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, good with most dogs, but not good with cats, allergic to Turkey and loves long walks just about anywhere with his people.

Murray is a very sensitive soul and doesn’t like yelling or very loud noises in the home so a calmer, quieter home will be ideal for him. It is the rescue’s policy that meet and greets are required if other pets are in the home regardless of breed or size. This is for the safety of the pets and owners as well. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application, please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!