Community School of the Arts to hold Summer Arts Camp at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is continuing to introduce local children to the performing arts through its annual Community School of the Arts (CSA) Summer Arts Camp, and this year they took to the stars to express themselves through activities like dance and acting.

The growing popularity of the camps saw the CSA host two weeklong sessions in July, and the organizers decided on an ambitious theme for the occasion.

“Last year, we decided to create themes for each camp; this year’s theme was space,” said Kevin Loveland, assistant director for the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) and the director for the CSA. “All artwork, plays, and dances were themed around space.”

The camp’s goal was to provide opportunities for children ages 8-15 years to experience a number of art forms at a young age. Local instructors taught participants about theatre, ceramics, dance, and painting through a series of games and activities.

“I hope that campers can discover enjoyment in other art forms that they may not have experienced yet,” Loveland said. “We often have campers who come because of one particular art form, finding themselves enjoying another and continuing with that form during the year.”

At the end of each week, the students’ friends and family were invited to enjoy a showcase performance and view their artwork in a gallery exhibition – potentially inspiring more students to get involved next year.

“We plan to slightly increase our capacity for each week of the camps, to allow for more campers to join in the future,” Loveland said.

The growing CSA Summer Arts Camp continues to serve as a creative outlet for Clarksville-area youth, fostering artistic expression and building confidence through hands-on experiences in the performing arts.

About the Community School of the Arts

Established in 1990, the Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University offers a variety of arts classes for children and adults, from beginning to advanced levels, in the areas of dance, theatre, music, creative writing, and visual art. The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has managed the CSA since 2017.

For more information, call 931.221.7034 or email csa@apsu.edu.