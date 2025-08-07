Austin Peay State University Alumnus Steven Tidwell Supports Sigma Chi Fraternity with New Excellence Fund

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumnus Steven Tidwell (’84) recently made a generous gift to establish the Sigma Chi Alumni Fund of Excellence to support the fraternity’s chapter at APSU.

Tidwell created the fund during the construction of the new chapter facility to ensure that it remains a point of pride for the university, the fraternity, and the surrounding community. It will support improvements, maintenance,e and other expenses related to the fraternity’s Eta Xi chapter location at 224 Marion Street.

“We are grateful for Mr. Tidwell’s gift for the new Sigma Chi house,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “Student organizations like Sigma Chi are key to leadership development and student service activities, and they promote the Govs For Life Experience that keeps our alumni engaged for decades.”

As an Austin Peay State University student, Tidwell was inducted as a member of Sigma Chi’s Eta Xi Chapter. In addition to his bachelor’s in business administration from APSU, he holds an associate degree from John A. Gupton College and has participated in various executive management and leadership programs.

“I am proud to see my Sigma Chi Chapter thriving in its mission and membership, and after the terrific experience it provided to me as a student and beyond, this gift is just one way I can contribute further to that success,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell currently serves as special advisor to the CEO at Service Corporation International (SCI), a leading provider of death care services and products, where he has worked in various roles since 2010. Prior to SCI, he was the co-founder, president and CEO of Keystone North America Inc., which was acquired by SCI in 2010. Tidwell began his career as a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Nashville, and has been actively involved in the funeral home and cemetery profession for nearly four decades.

More about Sigma Chi’s Eta Xi Chapter

APSU’s Eta Xi Chapter was chartered on April 28th, 1973, as one of 236 active chapters of the national Sigma Chi fraternity. Dedicated to promoting the concepts of friendship, justice and learning, the fraternity’s mission is to develop values-based leaders committed to the betterment of character, campus and community. Locally, that translates into community service and fundraising activities for organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Best of Clarksville, Relay for Life, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.