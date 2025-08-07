Tennova Healthcare–Clarksville Honored in Statewide List of Top Hospitals for Heart and Stroke Treatment

Nashville, TN – 61 hospitals in Tennessee are among the 4,800 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke. – 61 hospitals in Tennessee are among the 4,800 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’sinitiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients.

The American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of work to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Daniel Muñoz, M.D., M.P.A., executive medical director and American Heart Association Southeast regional board member. “It is energizing to see over 60 Tennessee hospitals recognized for their dedication to making a positive difference for patients with cardiovascular disease. High-quality care should be accessible to all, and sites awarded through the Get With The Guidelines program help work toward our shared vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.”

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care.

In Tennessee, 61 hospitals were recognized this year:

Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown, Nashville

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Murfreesboro

Ascension Saint Thomas West, Nashville

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Carroll County, Huntingdon

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Memphis, Memphis

Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville

Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol

CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Chattanooga

CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Hixson

Childrens Hospital at Erlanger (FKA TC Thompson Childrens Hospital at Erlanger), Chattanooga

Claiborne Medical Center, Tazewell

Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cookeville

Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville

Erlanger Baroness Hospital, Chattanooga

Erlanger East Hospital, Chattanooga

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville

Greeneville Community Hospital, Greeneville

Hancock County Hospital, Sneedville

Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Rogersville

Highpoint Health-Riverview with Ascension Saint Thomas, Carthage

Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, Jackson

Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City

LaConte Medical Center, Sevierville

Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia

Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Germantown

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge

Methodist North Hospital, Memphis

Methodist South Hospital (FKA Methodist Hospital South), Memphis

Methodist University Hospital, Memphis

Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System, Morristown

Newport Medical Center, Newport

NorthCrest Medical Center, Springfield

Parkridge East Hospital, Chattanooga

Parkridge Medical Center, Chattanooga

Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville

Roane Medical Center, Harriman

Saint Francis Hospital – Bartlett, Bartlett

Saint Francis Hospital, Memphis

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Sewanee, Sewanee

Starr Regional Medical Center – Athens Campus, Athens

Sumner Regional Medical Center, Gallatin

Tennova – North Knoxville Medical Center, Powell

Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center, La Follette

Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, Clarksville

The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville

TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Brentwood

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, Hendersonville

TriStar Horizon Medical Center, Dickson

TriStar Skyline Medical Center, Nashville

TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, Nashville

TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center, Smyrna

TriStar Summit Medical Center, Hermitage

Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Tullahoma

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Lebanon

West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, Dyersburg

West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital, Martin

Williamson Health, Franklin

Learn more at heart.org/getwiththeguidelines.

