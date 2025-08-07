Crisis 211 Hosts “Smokin’ Hot Summer” Fundraiser at Up in Smoke

Clarksville, TN – Crisis 211 recently held Smokin’ Hot Summer at Up in Smoke, a dinner/Bourbon tasting/fundraising event to support the organization’s mission.

The 21+ event, held at Clarksville’s premier cigar shop, was casual and comfortable with a touch of southern flair. In addition to Bourbon and cigars, guests enjoyed a delicious BBQ meal and had chances to win door prizes and swag.

“The Crisis 211 Center is a United Way partner agency, and we’re raising funds to help others,” Terrie Williams said. “We run a 24/7 crisis center. Anyone can call or text us at 931.648.1000 or just call 211. Our service is for anyone who needs some information if they’re dealing with a crisis, or if they just need to talk to someone.”

The organization has been around since 1987. Williams has been part of it since 1988. “Some people have a crisis in the middle of the night,” Williams continued. “Some are just lonely and need to tell someone about their day. I tell this story. A lady called and said she was having the worst day of her life. I said, I’ll tell you what, one time I had three hit and runs on the way to work, and when I got to work, I got fired. I figured I could only do better after that.

“She thought it was funny and started laughing. She had been crying on the phone. I assured her that stuff happens to everybody. Sometimes people start thinking that bad stuff only happens to them, and nobody else. We’re here to help.”

Photo Gallery