Austin Peay State University Celebrated for Excellence in First-Gen Student Programs

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has been named as a member of the FirstGen Forward Network Class of 2025, marking a major national recognition of the institution’s commitment to first-generation college student success.

The FirstGen Forward Network serves as a national model for supporting first-generation college students and includes nearly 500 institutions from across the country. Members are able to share data, network with other universities, and engage in professional development opportunities.

“We are honored to be named a FirstGen Forward institution, affirming our commitment to developing opportunities and supporting the success of APSU’s first-generation students,” said Dr. Loretta Griffy, dean of the University College. “Our first-generation students bring a remarkable resilience, determination, and perspective to our campus.”

Austin Peay State University was selected after meeting comprehensive benchmarks for first-generation student support, and will connect with peer institutions, share best practices, and learn from national leaders in first-generation student success.

“This collaboration will help us improve upon our current initiatives and design innovative programs and targeted support that directly benefit our first-generation students,” Griffy said. “It will also help us identify challenges early, expand opportunities, and create an even more welcoming and empowering environment for success.”

FirstGen Forward recently welcomed Austin Peay State University and other inductees into the program with a virtual Network Member Kickoff, where attendees learned more about the networking opportunities, benefits, and resources available.

“Being selected as a FirstGen Forward Network Member is both an honor and a call to action,” said Dr. Kevin Kruger, interim president and CEO of FirstGen Forward. “Austin Peay State University joins a growing movement of institutions and professionals who are committed to advancing access, sharing best practices, and driving systemic change to ensure first-generation students succeed. We look forward to seeing APSU and the entire Class of 2025 make a lasting impact.”

About FirstGen Forward

FirstGen Forward – formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success – works to accelerate the success of first-generation students in education, career, and life. Through strategic partnerships with higher education institutions, philanthropy, business, government, and individual advocates, the organization strives to close completion gaps and expand post-college opportunities.

Their vision is a future where every first-generation student earns a postsecondary credential, accesses career and life opportunities that reflect their talents and training, and contributes their skills and leadership to strengthen communities around the world.