Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 7th-11th 2025

Clarksville, TN – The forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County shows a stretch of mostly sunny days and warm temperatures continuing through the weekend into early next week.

While conditions will be dry for several days, the chance for afternoon thunderstorms begins to return early next week.

Residents can expect high temperatures in the low 90s, light winds, and clear skies at night, making it ideal for outdoor plans, though caution is advised due to rising heat index values.

Expect patchy fog early in the morning on Thursday between 7:00am and 8:00am, but skies will turn mostly sunny by mid-morning. The high will reach near 90 degrees, with calm winds creating a quiet and warm summer day.

Thursday night conditions remain calm and comfortable overnight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will dip to around 69 degrees with barely a breeze.

Sunny skies continue into Friday, and temperatures will climb to a high near 91 degrees. The heat index may reach as high as 97, so hydration and heat safety will be important. Winds will stay light, becoming southerly around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night will be mostly clear skies, persisting overnight with a low around 70. A gentle southeast breeze around 5 mph will become calm after midnight.

The weekend begins with more sunshine and a high near 91 degrees on Saturday. Winds from the south-southeast at about 5 mph will provide minimal relief from the warmth.

Clear and mild overnight conditions remain in place Saturday night, with temperatures bottoming out near 70 degrees. A light south-southeast wind will continue through the night.

Sunday brings another beautiful summer day with sunny skies and a high near 91. Winds will again be from the south-southeast at around 5 mph, keeping things consistent.

Skies stay mostly clear through Sunday night, with an overnight low around 70 and steady light winds from the south-southeast.

A slight 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast Monday after 1:00pm, but the day will still be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees.

Monday night will see mostly clear skies return overnight, with a low around 72. Rain chances remain minimal.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, but sunshine will continue to dominate for much of the day. High temperatures rise to near 93 degrees.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers into the evening, Thursday night. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows near 71.

Clarksville can expect a steady string of sunny and hot days through the weekend, with increasing humidity and heat index values. Light winds will offer limited relief. Rain chances gradually increase starting Monday afternoon, bringing a slight break in the otherwise dry pattern.

Stay hydrated and be mindful of the afternoon heat.