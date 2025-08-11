Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena Welcomes Skillet, Jeremy Camp for The Awakening Tour 2025

Clarksville, TN – This fall, The Awakening Tour isn’t just coming to your city—it’s coming for your attention. Featuring Skillet, Jeremy Camp, and We Are Messengers, this tour is a wake-up call. It’s time for an awakening. – This fall, The Awakening Tour isn’t just coming to your city—it’s coming for your attention. Featuring Skillet, Jeremy Camp, and We Are Messengers, this tour is a wake-up call. It’s time for an awakening.

At a time when culture is loud and faith is quieted, these three powerhouse artists are uniting their voices to bring a bold, unapologetic message of hope. Known for their electrifying live shows and chart-topping songs, Skillet, Jeremy Camp, and We Are Messengers are creating a space where music collides with mission, and where audiences are invited to reset and reignite our faith in our homes, communities, and nation.

With hits like “Hero,” “No Survivors,” and “Come What May,” these artists are no strangers to filling arenas—but this fall, every show will feel like a rallying point. This is a night designed to shake off apathy, turn up the volume on truth, and awaken a generation.

here , with VIP and group options available. Tickets are on sale, with VIP and group options available.

The Awakening Tour Fall 2025 Dates

November 6th – Toledo, OH

November 7th – Dayton, OH

November 8th – Johnson City, TN

November 9th – Fayetteville, NC

November 13th – Jonesboro, AR

November 14th – Sugar Land, TX

November 15th – Belton, TX

November 16th – Longview, TX

November 20th – Pensacola, FL

November 21st – Athens, GA

November 22nd – Clarksville, TN

November 23rd – Huntsville, AL

About Skillet

After nearly three decades, eleven albums, and thousands of shows worldwide, Skillet play louder, fight harder, and sound more rebellious than ever. As of 2024, the band have received two-time GRAMMY® Award nominations, picked up a Billboard Music Award, and landed three albums in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Selling over 22 million units worldwide, they have notched multiplatinum, platinum, or gold RIAA certifications for a total of 12 singles and four full-length albums. Not to mention, they have regularly attracted 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, boasting “one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time” with the 5x-platinum “Monster.”

Their presence has impressively surged throughout popular culture with syncs by WWE, Marvel, ESPN, and NFL in addition to coverage from USA Today, The New York Times, and more. As a live force of nature, they have touched down on four continents and in 26 countries, packing arenas everywhere from the Middle East to Russia. Not to mention, Skillet expanded their world with the graphic novel series EDEN. The first installment stood out as Z2 Comics’ best-selling book of all-time.

Now, the global hard rock quartet—John Cooper [lead vocals, bass], Korey Cooper [guitar, keys], Jen Ledger [drums, vocals], and Seth Morrison [lead guitar]—deliver an insurgent, infectious, and inimitable body of work with their twelfth full-length offering and first-ever independent album, Revolution, led by the single “Unpopular.”

About Jeremy Camp

Between 2002 and 2025, Jeremy has released twelve albums, five of them RIAA- certified as Gold. He has sold over 6 million albums with 45 #1 singles across all formats. His music has earned him numerous awards and nominations across the Christian and secular music industries, including five GMA Dove Awards, Grammy nomination, three American Music Award nominations, and four ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards.

Camp was named Billboard’s #2 Christian artist of the decade as well. Outside of music, in 2020 Jeremy had an international theatrical movie release called “I Still Believe” which hit #1 in the box office opening weekend. The film depicted his life story of love and loss of his first wife after a battle with cancer. Camp has always written songs about his experiences and continues to write from the deep places of his heart.

About We Are Messengers

We Are Messengers has 900 million career global streams, over 3.7 billion airplay audience, and a multi-week #1 Billboard radio song (“Come What May”), along with seven Top 5 and ten Top 10 Christian Airplay hits with “Image of God,” “Power,” “Maybe It’s Ok,” “Magnify,” “Point To You,” “Love,” “Everything Comes Alive,” “God With Us,” “This Is Jesus” and “From Heaven To Earth (Joy To The World).”

The band has had multiple film and TV sync placements on major networks including Lionsgate, MTV, and CBC. We Are Messengers has played for a live audience of over 2 million people across 48 states and 5 countries, including selling out shows in the Netherlands, England, and lead vocalist Darren Mulligan’s native Ireland.

The band has toured with TobyMac, Casting Crowns, Phil Wickham, and Brandon Lake, among others. In addition to current radio single, “A Thousand Times,” the deluxe edition for Where The Joy Is is available now.

About Awakening Foundation

The Awakening Foundation exists to share the message of hope and resources with individuals and families in local and international communities by bringing together artists, fans, and like-minded organizations through live events and missional endeavors to serve and empower those in need.

All Awakening Foundation events are powered by Awakening Events. Consistently ranked among the top promoters in America and reaching as high as No. 3 in the world in total tickets sold, Awakening Events is a leader in the live faith-based entertainment industry.

AwakeningFoundation.com . Be sure to find out more at

About K-Love Radio

klove.com , and K-LOVE On Demand. K-LOVE creates compelling media designed to inspire and encourage audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Christ. K-LOVE is listener-supported and delivers positive and encouraging music and messages through nearly 600 signals across all 50 states, the K-LOVE App, smart devices,, and K-LOVE On Demand.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. With staff in nearly 100 countries, World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

WorldVision.org . For more information, please visit

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, T ennessee.

For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com