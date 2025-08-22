Former APSU Women’s Tennis Standouts Yu-Hua Cheng, Denise Torrealba Return as Graduate Assistants

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of tennis and head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison announced the start of two new graduate assistant positions on the women’s tennis team on Wednesday.

Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba return to Austin Peay State University to begin their master’s programs and join the coaching staff.

“Kurt Kujawa and I are excited to have Denise and Joyce come back to be our graduate assistants,” said Sorbello Morrison. “They bring a lot of knowledge and success over their four years at APSU. They are ready to learn the other side of college tennis. Their choosing to be graduate assistants at Austin Peay State University shows how much they love being a Gov!”

Yu-Hua Cheng won over 80 matches across four years at Austin Peay State University, including 27 during her senior season, where she went 27-16 overall with 14 victories coming in doubles while playing the No. 1 position.

A four-time all-conference selection, Torrealba also was a four-year letterwinner for the APSU Govs, winning over 100 matches during her collegiate career. The Neu-Isenburg, Germany native was a Second Team All-ASUN selection during her senior season, where she combined for a 31-15 record.

The Governors return to the courts for the APSU Fall Tournament, September 19th-21st, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).