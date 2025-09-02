Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 2nd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 2nd, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Levi is a young male Wirehaired Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Memphis is a male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come take him out in the yard for a visit. Wonderful addition to a lucky family!

Belle is a beautiful female mixed breed. She is vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Come visit her and take her out in the yard and see for yourself how delightful this girl is and what a great addition to any family.

Boone is a handsome young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon his adoption. He can be taken out in the yard for a visit. Boone will be a welcome addition to your family.

Ellie is an adult female Australian Cattle Dog/ Blue Heeler mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and can go home the same day. Come spend some time with the beautiful girl.

Trent is an adult male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Very happy go lucky boy looking for his forever family. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Linus is an adult male Domestic shorthair mix. He is vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come visit him in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bella Donna is a beautiful, adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Bella Donna is good with other cats and has been around very calm, cat savvy dogs. Bella is very sweet and a bit independent but comes to you for attention on her terms. She is very loving and will be a wonderful companion.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Kofi is a very handsome, male, happy go lucky 4 month old kitten. He is fully vetted, current on all age appropriate vaccinations and litter trained. Kofi wil be neutered at 6 months. He is extremely calm and quiet. He would love a family who will let him cuddle and just chill.

*Foster homes are always needed*

For more information and application, please get in touch with CATS Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean. He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention.

This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, should be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed. Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help.

They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. Jupiter is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She does have allergies so she eats a special type of food to help control them and she does need a family committed to her health. She will need follow ups occasionally with the vet for allergy shots.

Jupiter does well with children but prefers to be the only pet in the home please. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Jupiter is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tator is a 3 year old male Miniature Poodle. He is fully vetted, neutered, chipped, weighs 7 pounds and house trained. He is good around other dogs but no children or cats please. Tator takes a minute to warm up to new people and will just need slow introductions and a family willing to help him feel safe and loved.

Tator will need a family familiar with poodles and be committed to his grooming every 6-8 weeks to prevent coat matting.

You can find Tator and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Zizi is a sweet 9 week old domestic long hair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is good with other cats, loves adventures and curling up with her people.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Sugah is a delightful young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She has done fine with other dogs, children and cats. Sugah absolutely craves attention and affection and she has made it her life mission to make your life as sweet as she is!

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/sugah or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

Foster families are always needed.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Ocho is a year and a half old male Great pyrenees /Catahoula Leopard Dog mix. He is fully vetted, house/kennel trained and good with kids. He is a big beautiful boy with a huge heart and lots of love to give. Loves adventures, snacks and snuggling up with his people. Ocho is a water loving boy so trips to the lake or even kiddie pools would be wonderful.

He will be a fantastic loyal companion. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Lexi is a beautiful female Border Collie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She loves being with her people and will be better suited for a home with older children as her energy might just be a lot for toddlers.

She will prefer to be the only dog in the home. Lexi has been at a board and train and has done very well with her training. She is now in a foster home waiting for her forever family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application, please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!