Austin Peay State University Volleyball Swept by Saint Louis and Western Illinois

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Struggles in Straight-Set Losses at Billiken Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballSt. Louis, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell in straight sets to St. Louis and Western Illinois, Friday, at the Billiken Invitational in St. Louis, Missouri. 

Austin Peay (0-5, 0-0 ASUN) fell to St. Louis (3-1) 23-25, 17-25, 21-25. Despite the Govs taking early control of the first set at 12-7, the Billikens battled back with a 6-1 run to take the lead at 14-13. The home team did not trail the remainder of the set, taking the 25-23 win. 

The two teams exchanged shots to open the second set, but St. Louis led by as many as six, 24-16. A kill by Kayla Jansen gave the Billikens a 25-17 second-set win. 

The Governors lead early in the third set, but St. Louis tied the set at nine and eventually took a 14-10 lead. Austin Peay State University got within one at 18-17 with a kill from Dani Kopacz, but the 25-21 set win would go to the Billikens for the 3-0 win. 

Austin Peay State University took a 22-25, 15-25, 25-20 loss to Western Illinois. The Leathernecks quickly took control of the first set, going up 7-1 on the Red and White. A 6-1 run from the Govs got them within one at 8-7. After going back-and-forth, aces by Addi Hultquist allowed the Governors their first lead of the match at 12-10; however, the Leathernecks continued to fight back, taking control of the match at 21-20. A kill from Nya Browne would tie the set at 21, but the 25-22 first set win went to Western Illinois. 

Western Illinois dominated the second set, leading wire-to-wire. The Governors got as close as six to their opponent, but the 25-15 second set win belonged to Western Illinois. 

The two teams went back-and-forth, but Western Illinois began to pull away, going up 18-9. A kill by Reaghan Larkin got the APSU Govs within four at 23-19, but the Leathernecks took the 25-20 set win for the 3-0 victory. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues their stay at the Billiken Invitational with an 11:00am, Saturday matchup against Murray State. 

