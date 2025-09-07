Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Tied for 12th After Opening Round at Golfweek Fall Challenge

Pawleys Island, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot 292 and is tied for 12th place after the opening round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge, Sunday, at True Blue Golf Club.

The Governors, who are tied with East Texas A&M – Commerce, are three shots behind 11th-place Presbyterian and four shots behind Central Arkansas and Loyola Chicago, who are tied for ninth. Georgia Southern leads the Golfweek Fall Challenge after shooting 12-under 276 in the opening round of the par-72, 7,013-yard track.

Seth Smith led the APSU Govs in the season-opening round, shooting one-under 71 and finishing the round tied for 24th. In his Austin Peay State University debut, John Mark Mills shot one-over 73 and is tied for 46th after 18 holes.

Also making their APSU debuts, Zach Olsen and Jack Dyer each shot two-over 74 and are tied for 56th place. Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Patton Samuels shot three-over 75 and is tied for 61st place.

Additionally, Parker Elkins played as an individual and shot even-par 72 to finish the round tied for 35th.

Smith, Mills, Dyer, and Elkins all recorded a team-leading four birdies in the opening round for the Govs.

The second round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge tees off at 6:30am CT with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Central Arkansas and Presbyterian and begins teeing off at 6:45am CT on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

