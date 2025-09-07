Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Opens 2025-26 Season at Total Athlete Collegiate in Ohio

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team tees off head coach Jessica Combs seventh season when it competes at the Total Athlete Collegiate, September 8th-9th, 2025, at the Country Club of the North in Xenia, Ohio.

Fellow Atlantic Sun Conference member Bellarmine joins Austin Peay State University in the season-opening tournament. The field also includes Akron, Youngstown State, Murray State, Tennessee Tech, Northern Kentucky, Eastern Illinois, and Cedarville.

After leading the Governors with a 74.94 stroke average in the previous season, Jillian Breedlove is set to tee off first for the Govs in the event. Breedlove had a team low of 68 in the Rainbow Wahine Invitational on October 21st in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Next is freshman Ella Arnzen, who was the 2023 Idaho 5A Girls State Champion and the runner-up in 2024. Arnsen qualified for the 2023 Junior PGA Championship after winning the 2023 Rocky Mountain PGA Girls Junior Championship and was a two-time qualifier for the Girls Junior Americans Cup, representing Team Idaho.

Abby Jimenez competes in the third spot after averaging 80.78 strokes in three tournaments. Jimenez had a season low of 76 while competing as an individual at the Nashville Invitational, September 23rd, at Hermitage Golf Course – President’s Reserve.

Abby Hirtzel is next on the tee for the APSU Govs after competing in 10 tournaments. The junior averaged 77.75 strokes, with a season low of even par 72 at the Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 15th, at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Rounding out the scoring lineup is freshman Katie Roberts, who was a 2024 Kentucky Golf Coaches Association First Team All-State selection and a 2023 Second Team KYGCA All-State selection, and helped Marshall County HS win the 2020 and 2021 KHSAA State Championships.

Freshman Jordin Cowling will tee off as an individual.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Eastern Illinois and Northern Kentucky. Each round will be a shotgun start, starting at 8:30 am on Monday and Tuesday. Live scoring will be available on Scoreboard.

