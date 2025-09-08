APSU Women’s Golf in Fifth After Day One of Total Athlete Collegiate

Xenia, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 308 in the first round and a 304 in the second round to finish the first day of the Total Athlete Collegiate in fifth place with a team score of 612, Monday, at the Country Club of the North.

Austin Peay State University is 16 shots behind Akron and 21 strokes ahead of Northern Kentucky. ,

Jillian Breedlove led the APSU Govs on the first day at the par-72, 6,369-yard course, shooting a two-over 74 in the first round and three-over 75 in the second round. Breedlove is tied for 11th with an aggregate score of 149.

Ella Arnzen was next on the leaderboard for the Governors, carding a one-over 73 and a seven-over 79 to finish tied for 17th with a score of 152. Katie Roberts was next in line for APSU, shooting a nine-over 79 in the first round and a two-over 74 in the second round to finish tied for 20th with a score of 153.

Abby Hirtzel recorded the final two counting scores for the APSU Govs, shooting 82 in the first round and a five-over 77 in the second round to finish tied for 31st with a score of 159. Finally, Abby Jimenez shot an 88 in the first round and a six-over 78 in the second to finish tied for 42nd with a score of 166

Playing as an individual, Jordin Cowing carded a three-over 75 in the first round and a one-over 73 in the second round to finish in a tie for ninth place with a score of 148.

The final round of the Total Athlete Collegiate begins with a 8:30am shotgun start, Tuesday.

