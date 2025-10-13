Clarksville Obituary: Terry Don Baggett

Clarksville, TN – Terry Don Baggett, age 68, of Clarksville, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 10th, 2025. He was lovingly known as “Don”.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 17th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Duranceau officiating.
Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Don entered this life on July 18th, 1957, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late J.C. Baggett and Martha Scebra Baggett. A dedicated member of the Clarksville Community of Hope, Don was a man of deep faith and commitment, serving his community with love and kindness throughout his life. As the assistant manager of Hilltop Supermarket, Don became a cherished fixture in the lives of many. Both customers and co-workers appreciated his care and attention, as he always took the time to engage with those around him.
Don’s life on this earth was a true representation of a man who walked the walk and talked the talk. He lived out his faith with humility, consistency, and love. Don showed an impeccable amount of grace and mercy to everyone around him. He had eyes that looked for the best in others. He listened without judgment, and when he spoke—people listened. He always had a way of making you feel welcome.
Whether he was inviting you to play bocce ball or cornhole, asking if you wanted to feed the deer, or simply sharing a moment, Don brought joy and connection into everyday life. He found happiness in the little things—painting rocks, mushroom hunting, and cracking dad jokes every time you saw him. And even if the jokes were cheesy, the way he told them made you laugh every single time.
This is not goodbye forever. It’s simply “see you later.” As Scripture says: “For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” —Matthew 7:13–14 Don found that narrow road. He loved the Lord deeply, and his greatest hope, the legacy he leaves behind, is that we would love the Lord too.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James David Baggett, Sr.; mother and father in law, Pete and Thelma Perry and brothers-in-law, Brad Morris, and Paul Perry.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Linda Baggett; daughters, Dana Proffitt (Richard Cayce), and Stacy Baggett (Brian Harrison); siblings, Doyle (Daniella) Baggett, Diane (Jesse) Grayer, and Deborah Morris; grandchildren, Katlin Mathis (Cody), Cody Newsom (Jolee), and Clayton Proffitt (Mackenzie); great-grandchildren, Brayden Mathis and Grayson Newsom.
Pallbearers will be Brian Harrison, Cody Mathis, Brayden Mathis, Joel Morris, Cory Morris, Benjamin Grayer, James David Baggett, Jr., and Mike Ball.
Honoray Pallbearers will be Mike Jackson, Cody Jackson, Richard Cayce, Brian Bowers, and Charlie Black.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
It is with a heavy heart to hear of the passing of our long time employee, friend and family member , Don Baggett. Don was a dedicated employee for 33 years and a deeply valued friend and family member to many of us. While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life rich with dedication, creativity, and faith.
For over three decades, Don was a fixture in our workplace. He was the kind of employee you could always count on—someone who worked not just with diligence, but with a deep sense of purpose. He was a constant and reliable presence, and his work ethic was an example to us all. His 33 years of service weren’t just a number; they were a testament to his character and commitment to Hilltop Market.
Beyond his professional life, Don was a man of passion and simple joys. Many of us know that when he wasn’t here, he could be found with a paintbrush in hand. While he painted many things, his true calling was the art of painting rocks. It was a small, personal hobby, but it tells you everything you need to know about Don’s gentle spirit and his unique way of seeing beauty in unexpected places. He took something ordinary and, with a little care and creativity, transformed it into something special.
And if you were ever looking for Don, you could almost always find him with a Dr. Pepper in hand. It was one of those small, endearing quirks that made him, well, Don. It was a simple pleasure, yet it was a perfect fit for a man who found happiness in life’s simple, authentic moments.
Above all, Don’s life was defined by his loves: his family and, most importantly, his faith. He was a devoted family man who cherished his loved ones, and it is to them that our hearts and prayers go out today. He leaves behind a legacy of love that they will carry with them always. And for Don, his faith was not just a belief system but a guiding light. He walked his path in life with the quiet assurance that comes from a deep and abiding relationship with God. We take comfort in knowing that his ultimate reward has been realized.
We will miss his quiet strength, his unwavering work ethic, and his kind heart. While our workplace will not be the same without him, we can honor Don’s memory by carrying a piece of his spirit with us. Let us find our own quiet passions, appreciate the simple pleasures, and, like Don, see the beauty that exists in the world around us.
Don, you will be deeply missed. May you rest in eternal peace.
Brian Bowers
I was deeply saddened to hear of Don Baggett’s passing. It feels unreal, especially since I had just spoken with him Tuesday at Hilltop Supermarket — he was his usual cheerful self.
I often shop in the late afternoons, and Don was almost always there to greet me with a friendly, “Hey Mark.” Sometimes we’d chat for just a minute, other times for five or ten, but no matter how long, he always made the moment count. He had a way of lifting your spirits — always positive, always genuine, and always caring.
During some of the more difficult seasons of my life, Don was there with encouraging words and quiet wisdom. His faith was evident in the way he treated others — not just spoken, but lived.
He was the kind of person who made the world feel a little lighter just by being in it.
He will be greatly missed.
Mark Haynes
