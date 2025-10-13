Clarksville Obituary: Terry Don Baggett

Clarksville, TN – Terry Don Baggett, age 68, of Clarksville, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 10th, 2025. He was lovingly known as “Don”.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 17th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Duranceau officiating.

Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Don entered this life on July 18th, 1957, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late J.C. Baggett and Martha Scebra Baggett. A dedicated member of the Clarksville Community of Hope, Don was a man of deep faith and commitment, serving his community with love and kindness throughout his life. As the assistant manager of Hilltop Supermarket, Don became a cherished fixture in the lives of many. Both customers and co-workers appreciated his care and attention, as he always took the time to engage with those around him.

Don’s life on this earth was a true representation of a man who walked the walk and talked the talk. He lived out his faith with humility, consistency, and love. Don showed an impeccable amount of grace and mercy to everyone around him. He had eyes that looked for the best in others. He listened without judgment, and when he spoke—people listened. He always had a way of making you feel welcome.

Whether he was inviting you to play bocce ball or cornhole, asking if you wanted to feed the deer, or simply sharing a moment, Don brought joy and connection into everyday life. He found happiness in the little things—painting rocks, mushroom hunting, and cracking dad jokes every time you saw him. And even if the jokes were cheesy, the way he told them made you laugh every single time.

This is not goodbye forever. It’s simply “see you later.” As Scripture says: “For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” —Matthew 7:13–14 Don found that narrow road. He loved the Lord deeply, and his greatest hope, the legacy he leaves behind, is that we would love the Lord too.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James David Baggett, Sr.; mother and father in law, Pete and Thelma Perry and brothers-in-law, Brad Morris, and Paul Perry.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Linda Baggett; daughters, Dana Proffitt (Richard Cayce), and Stacy Baggett (Brian Harrison); siblings, Doyle (Daniella) Baggett, Diane (Jesse) Grayer, and Deborah Morris; grandchildren, Katlin Mathis (Cody), Cody Newsom (Jolee), and Clayton Proffitt (Mackenzie); great-grandchildren, Brayden Mathis and Grayson Newsom.

Pallbearers will be Brian Harrison, Cody Mathis, Brayden Mathis, Joel Morris, Cory Morris, Benjamin Grayer, James David Baggett, Jr., and Mike Ball.

Honoray Pallbearers will be Mike Jackson, Cody Jackson, Richard Cayce, Brian Bowers, and Charlie Black.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com