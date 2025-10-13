Austin Peay State University Football’s Isaiah Groves Secures UAC Freshman of the Week Award

Clarksville, TN – For the third-straight week, an Austin Peay State University (APSU) football player has earned a United Athletic Conference weekly honor, with true freshman running back Isaiah Groves being named the UAC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Groves carried the ball six times for 71 yards and averaged 11.8 yards per carry against Eastern Kentucky at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky. The Cross Plains, Tennessee native also caught one pass for three yards.

Groves ranked second on APSU in carries and rushing yards, trailing only quarterback Chris Parson, and led the Governors’ running backs on the ground. The 5-11, 187-pound freshman had a long run of 22 yards and added 19 and 17-yard carries against the Colonels.

The No. 23-ranked Governors take their bye in Week 8 before returning to Fortera Stadium for a UAC contest on Homecoming when they take on North Alabama on October 25th at 3:00pm in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For news and updates throughout the 2025 season, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.