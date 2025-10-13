Historic Collinsville Wraps Up 2025 Season with October 25th Harvest Fest Celebrations

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville will celebrate the final day of its 2025 season with two Harvest Fest events on Saturday, October 25th, 2025.

During the separate day and evening events, guests will rotate through three engaging activities. The day event, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, is designed for guests of all ages, while the night event, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, includes experiences geared toward ages 13 and up. Each event is by reservation only.

During the Harvest Hayride, participants will embark on a scavenger hunt to visually “harvest” family-friendly fall items, with a glow-in-the-dark version available at night. On the Storytelling Walk, guests will hear slightly spooky tales about 19th-century locals as they tour the Batson House, with a lantern-lit version at night. Finally, guests will gather around a campfire to enjoy 19th-century songs and 21st-century s’mores.

Day Admission (2:00pm-4:00pm) is $15.00 for ages 13 and up; $10.00 for ages 3-12; Free for ages 0-2. Evening Admission (6:00pm-8:00pm) is $15.00 for ages 13 years and up.

Reservations are required and can be made through the ticket link at www.historiccollinsville.com/events/.

Follow Historic Collinsville on Facebook for the latest details. www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed by Visit Clarksville.