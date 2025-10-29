APSU Men’s Basketball Downs Middle Tennessee in 66-55 Exhibition Win at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Led by balanced scoring that had 10 Governors find the scoring column and three post double-figure scoring performances, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team earned a 66-55 exhibition victory against Middle Tennessee, Tuesday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

After Tate McCubbin opened the game with a left-wing three-pointer, Middle Tennessee answered with a 7-0 run to take its only lead of the contest and force an APSU timeout. Following the 30-second break, Zyree Collins connected with Quan Lax for a layup, and a Hansel Enmanuel steal resulted in Matt Enright’s first of three three-pointers, giving APSU an 8-7 lead 4:25 into the game.

Lax and Enright’s scores sparked a 16-3 APSU run over the next six-and-a-half minutes, with back-to-back Anton Brookshire three-pointers extending the Govs’ advantage to 19-10 midway through the period. The Blue Raiders responded to Brookshire’s three-pointers with a pair of their own; but, inside-the-arc scoring by Collins and Rashaud Marshall and a breakaway dunk by Enmanuel gave APSU a nine-point lead with 6:12 remaining in the half.

Middle Tennessee cut into its deficit heading into the break, but five APSU three-pointers – including two from Brookshire and McCubbin – in the opening 20 minutes helped the Governors maintain a 32-28 lead heading back into the locker room.

The Govs made five of their first eight attempts from the field to begin the second half and extended the lead to double digits at 43-33 with 16:59 remaining in the game. An 8-2 Blue Raiders’ run then cut the APSU lead back down to four, but MTSU missed 12-of-13 attempts in a seven-minute span, with APSU going 5-for-9 with three triples during that time, as the Govs took a game-high 14-point lead at the under-eight media timeout.

After exchanging baskets, the Govs scored the final four points of the evening, with a Travis Torain dunk putting the cap on APSU’s victory.

The Difference

Austin Peay State University held Middle Tennessee to 35.3% (12-34) from the field and 14.3% (2-14) from three-point range in the second half. After surrendering a three-pointer on MTSU’s first attempt of the first half, APSU forced 10-straight misses from deep between the 17:33 and 3:52 mark of the final period.

Box Score Bullets

Tate McCubbin, Zyree Collins, Creighton Morisch, Anton Brookshire, and Collin Parker started in the exhibition for Austin Peay State University.

McCubbin and Brookshire led the APSU Govs with 12 points, while the two and Matt Enright also had a team-best three three-pointers.

McCubbin led the team with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Zyree Collins had a game-high four steals.

Austin Peay State University improved to 3-1 in exhibition games under head coach Corey Gipson.

APSU’s bench, which averaged 21.1 points per game last season, scored 31 points in the win.

