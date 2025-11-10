33.2 F
Clarksville Obituary: Lucinda Frances Marczak

September 8, 1946 — October 27, 2025

Lucinda Frances Marczak

McReynolds Nave and LarsonClarksville, TN – Lucinda Frances Marczak, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, October 27th, 2025. 

She was lovingly known as “Cindy”.

No services are planned at this time.

Cindy entered this life on September 8th, 1946 in Wayland, New York to the late Edmund and Rose Miller. A lifelong United States Navy spouse, Cindy obtained her Bachelor’s Degree from Austin Peay State University upon her late husband’s retirement from the Navy and their move from Puerto Rico to Tennessee.

Cindy had a successful career as an accountant, a volunteer with the Clarksville Historical Society, as well as working closely with the current Clarksville Judge, Charles Smith, for many years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Marczak, Sr. and sister Margaret Miller.Survivors include her son, Christopher John Marczak and his wife, Sheila; grandchildren Zoe, Maxine, Darbey, and Riley; close cousins Shirley Walker (James), Sharon Hart (Matthew),and Frederick Goodell (Kathleen).

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home

To order memorial trees in memory of Lucinda Frances Marczak, please visit our tree store.
 

