Altra Federal Credit Union Empowers Teens with Interactive Money Mindset Webinar

Onalaska, WI – Altra Federal Credit Union will host a VIRTUAL Teens and Money Webinar on Money Mindset on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, from 6:00pm – 7:00pm. This event is FREE and for ages 13 – 17. This webinar is interactive and will explore how emotions, peer pressure, social media, and even brain chemistry influence your financial choices.

Participants will learn how to recognize spending triggers, understand the impact of societal expectations, and build smarter money habits!

Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary. If you are interested in attending, register online at www.altra.org or directly at https://shorturl.fm/4IUuh

“This session is important because when we understand why we spend the way we do, it’s easier to make choices that really matter. By slowing down and being intentional, we can turn everyday spending into steps toward a healthier financial future” said Tony Beyer, Financial Wellness Coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $3.1 billion in assets and more than 157,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org