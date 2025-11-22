Clarksville Gas and Water Department schedules Sewer Lateral Line Rehabilitation work for November 24th-25th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) sewer lateral line rehabilitation contract crews will be working in Clarksville and will be performing rehab work on the following streets from November 24th to 25th, 2025.

Sewer Main Line Rehabilitation Work Areas

Clearview Drive

While work is performed, customer sewer service connections to the main line will be temporarily sealed off. It will be important for customers to limit water and toilet use that sends water into household drains and sewer lines to help the work move forward.

Sewer line rehabilitation is part of the department’s ongoing sewer rehabilitation program designed to provide citizens with a well-maintained and efficient sewer collection system.

Visit the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com, for more information about sewer line rehabilitation or please contact Thomas Murff, Public Utilities Manager, at the Clarksville Gas and Water Wastewater Department, 931.553.2424.