APSU Football Quarterback Parson Breaks Total Offense and Rushing Records in 45-44 OT Loss against No. 5 Tarleton State

Stephenville, TX – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football quarterback Chris Parson set the single-game total offense record with 487 yards in addition to the quarterback rushing yards record with 194 yards; however, the Governors dropped a 45-44 overtime contest to No. 5 Tarleton State, Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.

Austin Peay State University scored a touchdown on its first three possessions to lead Tarleton State 21-7 in the first quarter. On the first play of the game, Chris Parson ran through a Texans’ defender for a 51-yard rush on a quarterback draw before again calling his own number for a 10-yard pickup on the next play. After his second carry, Parson connected with Shemar Kirk for a 14-yard touchdown, giving APSU a 7-0 lead 1:19 into the game.

After Tarleton State responded with a nine-play scoring drive, Parson led the APSU Govs down the field and connected with Kamari Maxwell for an eight-yard score for the freshman’s first of three first-half scores.

Following a Texans’ three-and-out, Jase Skoglund caught a 32-yard pass on 1st-and-10 to put APSU at the TSU 45. Parson then connected with Maxwell for a 45-yard touchdown, extending the Govs’ lead to 21-7 with a minute to play in the opening period.

Tarleton State cut into its deficit with a touchdown on the first drive of the second quarter and, after trading punts on the next two possessions, Parson found Maxwell in the endzone for the final score of the half, giving the Govs a 28-14 advantage through 30 minutes.

Tarleton State quickly tied the game to begin the second half, scoring on the half’s first possession before then responding to an APSU three-and-out with a three-play scoring drive, capped off by a 40-yard touchdown run.

After again exchanging punts, Jackson Head caught a 23-yard reception before Parson rushed in for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Govs a seven-point lead midway through the third quarter.

After four-straight scoreless possessions, Tarleton State tied the game at 35 with 3:33 to play. The Governors then responded and drove 63 yards in two-and-a-half minutes to set up Carson Smith for a 29-yard field goal. The Texans then drove 51 yards in 57 seconds to set up a 41-yard field goal and force overtime.

The Texans played offense first in overtime and took two plays to score a 27-yard touchdown, taking a 45-38 lead. On APSU’s first offensive play of the extra period, Parson scrambled in for a 25-yard touchdown. APSU elected to go for a game-winning two-point play, but the attempt fell incomplete.

Parson finished 17-for-30 with 293 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He also led APSU with 194 yards on 21 carries and two rushing scores. Isaiah Groves led the Govs’ running backs with 42 yards on eight rushes.

Kirk paced the APSU Govs with four receptions and 69 yards in addition to his touchdown, while Maxwell had three receptions for 65 yards and three touchdowns.

Scoring Summary

Will Middleton led the APSU Govs with eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Middleton, Montreze Smith Jr. , and Davion Hood each had a sack.Victor Gabalis went 23-for-44 with 311 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while Hines rushed 19 times for 218 yards and one touchdown.Cody Jackson led TSU’s wide receivers with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.With the regular-season finale now behind it, Austin Peay State University football turns its attention toward the FCS Playoff Selection Show at 11:30am, Sunday on ESPNU. The first round of the 2025 FCS Championship kicks off on Saturday, November 29th, at campus sites.

APSU 7, TSU 0 – 3 plays, 75 yards, 1:19

Chris Parson took a quarterback draw 51 yards on the first play of the game. He then called his own number again on the next play, rushing 10 yards to Tarleton State’s 14-yard line. Following the 10-yard pickup, Parson connected with Shemar Kirk on a back-shoulder pass in the end zone for the game’s first score.

APSU 7, TSU 7 – 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:09

Tarleton State converted a third-and-three with a 24-yard reception to Trevon West. Two plays later, TSU running back Tylan Hines rushed for 33 yards to the APSU 11-yard line. Texans’ quarterback Daniel Greek then connected with Dawson Hearne in the endzone on fourth-and-one from the APSU two-yard line to tie the game.

APSU 14, TSU 7 – 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:49

The Governors again found the end zone on their second drive of the game. Chris Parson began the drive with a nine-yard pass to Jaden Robinson and connected with Alec Pell for 17 yards to advance to the Texans’ 47-yard line two plays later. Isiah Groves rushed for 12 yards on second-and-11 before a keeper by Parson put the Govs on TSU’s eight. Parson found Kamari Maxwell in the end zone, who high-pointed the ball and came down with it to return the lead to Austin Peay State University.

APSU 21, TSU 7 – 4 plays, 88 yards, 2:02

After its defense forced a Tarleton State three-and-out, Austin Peay State University took over on its own 20-yard line. A 32-yard reception by Jase Skoglund set the Govs at the TSU 49, before Parson again found Kamari Maxwell in the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown.

APSU 21, TSU 14 – 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:30

Tarleton State converted a 3rd-and-10 from its own 36 on an 11-yard pass from Texans’ quarterback Victor Gabalis to Cody Jackson. Two plays after the 11-yard reception, Gabalis connected with Marquis Willis for 38 yards before cutting the deficit with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cody Jackson.

APSU 28, TSU 14 – 7 plays, 55 yards, 3:16

Following APSU’s defense forcing its second three-and-out, a Chris Parson quarterback draw advanced the Govs to the TSU 30-yard line. The APSU Govs then reached the red zone following a seven-yard reception by Jase Skoglund, and Kamari Maxwell caught his third touchdown of the half two plays later to extend the lead to 28-14 with 6:45 to play in the second quarter.

APSU 28, TSU 21 – 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53

Tarleton State threw the ball three times for 54 yards on the first drive of the second half, with Victor Gabblis throwing for gains of 10 and 19 following a TSU holding call on the first play of the drive. Texans’ running back Tylan Hines then rushed for 21 yards before Gabalis connected with wide receiver Trevon West for a 35-yard touchdown.

APSU 28, TSU 28 – 3 plays, 61 yards, 0:51

After forcing Austin Peay State University to its first three-and-out of the game, Tarleton State rushed twice for 61 yards, with the second carry being a 40-yard touchdown by Tylan Hines.

APSU 35, TSU 28 – 6 plays, 64 yards, 3:06

Chris Parson connected with Shemar Kirk and Jackson head for gains of 11 and 23, respectively, advancing to the APSU to the TSU 25-yard line. After a one-yard carry by Courtland Simmons, Parson scrambled to his right before cutting up field for a 24-yard touchdown, giving APSU a seven-point lead with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter.

APSU 35, TSU 35 – 10 plays, 84 yards, 3:55

Tylan Hines rushed three times for 15 yards for Tarleton State. A 20-yard Hines carry then followed a 15-yard reception by Cody Jackson, as the Texans reached the APSU 36-yard line. After picking up 29 yards over its next three plays, Gabalis scrambled in for a seven-yard touchdown, tying the game at 35 with 3:33 remaining in regulation.

APSU 38, TSU 35 – 8 plays, 63 yards, 2:23

Austin Peay State University took over on its own 25 with 3:33 to play. Shemar Kirk caught a 36-yard pass on the drive’s second play, and Chris Parson connected with Kaden Williams two plays later to put the Govs on the Tarleton State 20 with 1:30 to play. After gaining eight yards over its next three plays, Carson Smith connected on a 29-yard field goal to give the Govs a three-point lead with 1:01 remaining.

APSU 38, TSU 38 – 7 plays, 51 yards, 0:57

Tarleton State drove 51 yards in 57 seconds, in a drive highlighted by a 13-yard completion to Trevon West on fourth-and-11 from the APSU 45. After an eight-yard gain following another completion to West, TSU quarterback Corbin Poston connected on a 41-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

APSU 38, TSU 45 – 2 plays, 25 yards

Tarleton State took two plays to score in the first half overtime, with Victor Gabalis completing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Cody Jackson for the score.

APSU 44, TSU 45 – 1 play, 25 yards

On the Govs’ first offensive play of overtime, Chris Parson scrambled in for a 25-yard touchdown to bring the Govs within one; however, a game-winning two-point conversion fell incomplete.