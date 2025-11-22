Tennessee State Parks Invite Families for Thanksgiving Dining and Weekend Getaways

Nashville, TN – Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, November 27th, and parks officials are encouraging visitors to make it a weekend getaway by booking overnight stays at lodges, cabins, and campgrounds.

Meals at Montgomery Bell State Park and Henry Horton State Park are already sold out, but people are invited to join a wait list.

Free guided hikes will be at many parks on Friday, November 28th.

Breakdown of the Holiday Offers

David Crockett State Park

Lawrenceburg

The Restaurant at David Crockett will have a buffet with favorites such as turkey, catfish, and pumpkin pie. Reservations are not required or accepted. First-come, first-served. The entire party must be present prior to seating. The price is $32.00 per person, ages 4-12 $22.00, and ages 3-under free. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks.

After the meal, visitors can enjoy time on the park’s hiking trails or go fishing at the lake.

Information on booking overnight stays at the David Crockett State Park’s cabins and campsites

Pickwick Landing State Park

Counce

Pickwick Landing will have lunch and dinner for Thanksgiving, with a buffet including turkey, fried chicken strips, and fruit cobblers. The price is $32.00 per person, ages 4-12 $22.00, and ages 3-under free. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks. Reservations are not required but preferred for parties of six or more. Reservations are accepted through November 26th at 731.689.3135.

After the meal, visitors can stroll around the park to see fall colors on any of the trails or enjoy time by the lake.

Information on booking overnight stays at the Pickwick Landing State Park’s lodge, cabins, or campsites

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville

The Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain will host a buffet for lunch, including turkey and southern glazed ham. Reservations are not required or accepted. The entire party must be present to be seated. The price is $32.00 per person, ages 4-12 $22.00, and ages 3-under free. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks.

After the meal, visitors can take a walk on the accessible Byrd Lake Trail or bring fishing gear for a relaxing day at the lake.

Information on booking overnight stays at the Cumberland Mountain State Park’s cabins or campsites

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Spencer

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls will offer a buffet for lunch including turkey, fried catfish, and pumpkin pie. Reservations are required and accepted until November 24th at 423.881.2001. The price is $32.00 per person, ages 4-12 $22, ages 3-under free. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks.

After the meal, visitors can explore some of the park’s waterfalls and enjoy the many hiking trails.

Information on booking overnight stays at the Fall Creek Falls State Park’s lodge, cabins, or campsites

Paris Landing State Park

Buchanan

The Restaurant at Paris Landing will host a meal with favorites including turkey, glazed ham, and cornbread dressing. Reservations are not required or accepted. The meal will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. The price is $25.00 per plate, ages 12-under $10.00. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks.

After the meal, visitors can visit the park’s aviary or take a walk on trails that lead to beautiful lake views.

Information on booking a stay at the Paris Landing State Park’s lodge, cabins, or campsites

Montgomery Bell State Park

Burns

While reservations are full, visitors can add their names to a wait list by calling or texting 615.289.1153. Wait list applicants will receive notifications three days prior to the event.

Information on booking a stay at the Montgomery Bell State Park’s lodge or cabins

Henry Horton State Park

Chapel Hill

While reservations are full, visitors can add their names to a wait list by calling 931.364.7724.

Information about booking overnight stays at the Henry Horton State Park’s lodge, cabins, or campsites

Hikes

Information about Day After Thanksgiving Hikes at many parks